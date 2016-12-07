BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group reaffirms its guidance for financial year ending 30 June 2017

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd :
* IAG provides strategy update
* Strategy includes optimisation program that will reduce gross op costs by annual run rate of at least 10%, or $250 million pre-tax, by end of FY19
* FY 17 net losses from natural perils in line with allowance of $680 million
* IAG has reaffirmed its guidance for financial year ending 30 June 2017
* Company expects gross written premium growth will be relatively flat
* "Company maintains its reported margin guidance of 12.5-14.5%"
* Confirmed that combination of recent Trans-Tasman storm and New Zealand earthquake events to result in net claim cost of about $200 million
* Optimisation program includes partnering with global insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: