Dec 7 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc :

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - Neal's departure is a part of company's efforts to reduce operating expenses by 15-20 pct- sec filing

* Arcadia Biosciences-on Dec 1, notified Wendy Neal, vice president, chief legal officer, secretary, her employment will terminate effective Feb. 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hhQ3zf] Further company coverage: