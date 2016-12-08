FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax Media enters into agreement to merge its New Zealand business with NZME Holdings
#Publishing
December 8, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media enters into agreement to merge its New Zealand business with NZME Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd :

* Has entered into binding merger implementation agreement to merge its new Zealand Business, Fairfax New Zealand with NZME Holdings

* Agreement by a sale of Fairfax NZ for a combination of cash and shares in nzme.

* Confirms recently received letter from a third party claiming showing interest in considering acquisition of Fairfax New Zealand Business

* Letter contains no offer capable of acceptance and fairfax is not engaged in any discussions in relation to letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

