BRIEF-Fairfax Media enters into agreement to merge its New Zealand business with NZME Holdings

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd :
* Has entered into binding merger implementation agreement to merge its new Zealand Business, Fairfax New Zealand with NZME Holdings
* Agreement by a sale of Fairfax NZ for a combination of cash and shares in nzme.
* Confirms recently received letter from a third party claiming showing interest in considering acquisition of Fairfax New Zealand Business
* Letter contains no offer capable of acceptance and fairfax is not engaged in any discussions in relation to letter