FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp :

* Says 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays

* Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017

* Chevron Corp - combination of lower spending and growth in production revenues supports overall objective of becoming cash balanced in 2017

* Included in 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.

* Spending for 2017 targets shorter-cycle time, high-return investments and completing major projects under construction

* "over 70 percent of our planned upstream investment program is expected to generate production within two years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.