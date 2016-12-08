BRIEF-Reef Casino Trust gives update on operating results

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Reef Casino Trust

* Estimated distribution for six months 1 july 2016 to 31 december 2016 is 12.0 cents per unit

* Reef casino trust- current estimate of distributable profit for fy 2016 is about $12.0 million, compared to 2015's distributable profit of $14.96 million

* Total distribution for full year 2016 is estimated to be 23.91 cents per unit

* Estimated net profit for full year 2016 is approximately $6.0 million after deducting distributions to unitholders