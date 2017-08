Dec 8 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd

* Announced 2 for 25 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of shares at $4.45 per new share to raise about A$65 million

* Also announced placement of about 2.2 million new shares at an issue price of $4.45 per new share to raise approximately A$10 million