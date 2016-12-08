UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8

Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 16 and 25 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 1.8 percent to 6,902.23 at its close on Wednesday, as investors snapped up bank and mining stocks and rotated out of more "defensive" parts of the market. * GLENCORE: Russia said on Wednesday it sold a stake in oil giant Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and com