9 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel slashes voice call, data prices in India
December 8, 2016 / 6:37 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel slashes voice call, data prices in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :

* says launched two new bundled packs for its prepaid customers with free voice calling and substantial data benefits

* offers free voice calls to anywhere in India

* to offer 1GB 4G data along with free local/std calls to any network in India for 345 rupees

* says 145-rupee pack to offer 300 MB 4G data along with free local/std Airtel-to-Airtel calls Source text: Airtel offers free voice calls to anywhere in India Introduces two new bundled packs offering great value with best-in-class mobile experience. Rs 145 pack offers 300 MB 4G data along with free Local/STD Airtel-to-Airtel calls. Rs 345 pack offers 1GB 4G data along with free Local/STD calls to any network in India. Airtel has been consistently rated as the fastest 4G network in India Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

