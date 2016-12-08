FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Soitec's H1'17 consolidated revenues rise to 112.1 million euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 8, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Soitec's H1'17 consolidated revenues rise to 112.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Consolidated H1'17 revenues came to 112.1 million euros ($120.65 million), a 3 pct increase (+4 pct at constant exchange rates), compared with previous financial year

* H1'17 current operating income came to 9.4 million euros, compared with a current operating income of 7.9 million euros in the previous financial year

* H1 net profit 3.1 million euros versus loss of 42.8 million euros year ago

* Outlook FY'17: low single-digit revenue growth at constant exchange rates and H2'17 EBITDA margin for electronics in the same order of magnitude as H1'17 (16.5 pct)

* Beyond FY'17, further sales and EBITDA gradual increase is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.