9 months ago
BRIEF-Orexo appeals US district court decision regarding Zubsolv
December 8, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Orexo appeals US district court decision regarding Zubsolv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Orexo appeal Zubsolv US district court decision

* In the decision, the district court held that Orexo's `996 patent is valid and infringed by Actavis, and that Orexo's `330 patent is invalid

* Orexo believes that the District Court committed reversible legal and factual errors in reaching its decision on the validity of the `330 patent

* Orexo has therefore appealed the District Court's decision relating to the validity of the `330 patent to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

* Says generally, the Federal Circuit takes about one year from the district court decision to render a ruling on the appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

