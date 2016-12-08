FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MHP comments on implications of import ban on Ukrainian poultry
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MHP comments on implications of import ban on Ukrainian poultry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* Wants to inform its stakeholders on the implications of the import ban on Ukrainian poultry imposed by the EU authorities as a result of avian influenza found in the country's southern Kherson region

* Says confirms that no avian influenza has been found at any of MHP's poultry facilities

* Says does not expect temporary import ban to have any material impact on its 2016 operational and financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

