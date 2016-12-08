FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ACCC says Federal Court dismissed proceedings by ACCC against Woolworths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian competition and consumer commission (ACCC)

* Federal court dismissed proceedings brought by ACCC against Woolworths Ltd

* "Federal court ruled that Woolworths' requests for these payments were not unconscionable within the meaning of the Australian consumer law"

* Had alleged that Woolworths had engaged in unconscionable conduct in its dealing with a large number of its suppliers through its "mind the gap" scheme

* Took action as we considered that Woolworths' behaviour went well beyond hard commercial bargaining and is not consistent with business and community values Source text: (bit.ly/2gEfmYc) Further company coverage:

