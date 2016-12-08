FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards lowers 2016 revenue forecast
December 8, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards lowers 2016 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Fingerprint Cards adjusts its 2016 revenue forecast

* Says expects its revenues for 2016 to be in the range of 6600 - 6800 MSEK, which is lower than the previous forecast of 7200 - 7500 MSEK, communicated in conjunction with the interim report for the third quarter

* Says company's revenue growth during Q4 has been lower than expected

* Says expected strong seasonality in Q4 did not occur, impacted mainly by earlier inventory build-up throughout supply chain

* Says shortages of certain other components, which have affected smartphone volumes negatively during quarter, and increased competition, also had a negative impact

* Says operating margin for 2016 is estimated to be about 40%

* Says expects that these factors also will impact revenues for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

