BRIEF-WEB FY net income rises to 20.0 million euros

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :

* FY net income 20.0 million euros ($21.53 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 22.1 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago

* FY fair value of portfolio 226.5 million euros versus 199.0 million euros year ago

* FY occupancy rate 96.45 percent versus 94.38 percent year ago

* FY net rental income 16.1 million euros versus 15.8 million euros year ago

* Intends to pursue its economic development through various acquisition projects expected to materialize in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gdwGC9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)