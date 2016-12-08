FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Akastor unit to merge with NES, takes 15.2 pct stake
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Akastor unit to merge with NES, takes 15.2 pct stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Akastor Asa

* Frontica Advantage joins NES Global Talent to create a leading staffing service provider for the oil and gas sector

* Says Akastor will become a shareholder in combined company

* Combination creates a global leader in staffing services to oil and gas industry

* Revenues of combined company for last twelve months ending September 2016 were usd 1,063 million and EBITDA of usd 57 million for last twelve months ending September 2016

* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition filing in Norway

* Entered into a definitive agreement with owners of NES global talent (NES) to join its Frontica Advantage (advantage) business with NES

* Initially Akastor will receive a 15.2% ownership position in combined entity with potential to increase its ownership depending on growth of Advantage over next three years

* Transaction will generate an estimated accounting gain of approximately nok 430 million to Akastor

* Closing of transaction is expected to take place in q1 2017.

* ABG Sundal Collier asa has acted as exclusive financial adviser to Akastor and BA-HR lawfirm as legal adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.