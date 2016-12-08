BRIEF-Novae sees FY underwriting contributions lower than its previous expectations

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc :
* Pre year-end trading update
* Trading experience in second half has seen a continued prevalence of larger individual risk and catastrophe losses, as outlined at half year
* Investment performance for year to date remains strong
* Expected to result in a write down of deferred acquisition cost asset in opening balance sheet by approximately 17 mln stg and an increase in deferred acquisition cost charge for 2016
* Impact of larger individual risk losses means that underwriting contribution for year is likely to be lower than our prior expectations
* Overall combined ratio for FY 2016 is anticipated to be within a range of 98 pct to 100 pct
* Recent significant bond market sell-off following U.S. elections has had a corresponding impact on our fixed income portfolio value