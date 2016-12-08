FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Scandi Standard refinances bank facilities
December 8, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scandi Standard refinances bank facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard AB (publ) :

* Announces refinancing of bank facilities

* Agreed main terms relating to two five-year credit facilities of in aggregate 2.20 billion Swedish crowns ($242.53 million)

* New facilities will comprise 1.45 billion crown multicurrency term loan facility and 750 million crown multicurrency revolving loan facility allowing for future increase of facilities of up to 1.25 billion crowns subject to agreement with lenders

* Will expense its remaining capitalised costs relating to existing bank financing and certain costs relating to new facilities, estimated at total of about 9 million crowns, in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0709 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

