8 months ago
BRIEF-Acrossasia updates on legal proceedings between Astro Group And First Media
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 8, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Acrossasia updates on legal proceedings between Astro Group And First Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Acrossasia Ltd

* Directors note that court of appeal's judgment may be subject to a further appeal to court of final appeal

* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order absolute remains in place pending final determination of company's appeal

* Refers to announcements regarding legal proceedings in Hong Kong Court between Astro Group And First Media

* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order absolute remains in place pending final determination of company's appeal

* Refers to update announcements dated 18 february 2015, 4 march 2015 and 8 december 2015, and third quarterly results announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

