9 months ago
December 8, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA cites nine inspectional observations at Halol facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* USFDA inspected the company's Halol facility in Gujarat, India from November 17, 2016 through December 1, 2016

* At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, citing nine inspectional observations

* Says intends to implement promptly any corrective actions that may be necessary as a result of the observations

* None of the observations were characterized by the USFDA as repeat observations Source text: bit.ly/2gdHpN5 Further company coverage:

