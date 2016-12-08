BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA cites nine inspectional observations at Halol facility

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* USFDA inspected the company's Halol facility in Gujarat, India from November 17, 2016 through December 1, 2016

* At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, citing nine inspectional observations

* Says intends to implement promptly any corrective actions that may be necessary as a result of the observations

* None of the observations were characterized by the USFDA as repeat observations