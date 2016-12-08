BRIEF-UK accounting watchdog concludes investigation of Sports Direct audit

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Financial Reporting Review Panel:

* Review panel finding

* Findings of financial reporting review panel in respect of accounts of Sports Direct for year ended April 26, 2015

* Has discussed certain issues with company following its review of 2015 annual report and accounts

* Noted that there was no discussion of development and performance of company’s international stores in its sports retail division

* Principal issue arising related to whether 2015 strategic report complied with companies act 2006 requirement to be balanced and comprehensive

* Following corrective action taken by co, FRC regards enquiries arising from its review of co's annual report as concluded