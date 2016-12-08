BRIEF-New World Development Co says joint venture agreements for land development in shenzhen

Dec 8 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd :
* Company will jointly develop lands with cmsiz in offshore joint venture arrangement and onshore joint venture arrangements
* Joint venture vehicle in offshore joint venture arrangement will be triumphant ally
* Total capital commitment of group in respect of onshore joint venture arrangements amounts to approximately rmb5,360.6 million
* Announce successful bidding for acquisitions by triumphant and capital injections by guangzhou xinpei
* Triumphant ally, is owned as to 51% by keen link, a unit, and as to 49% by excel, unit of cmsiz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: