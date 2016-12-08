BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer repurchases 644,436 of its own ordinary shares

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Has repurchased 644,436 of its own ordinary shares in period from December 1, 2016 through December 7, 2016 for 20.9 million euros ($22.56 million) in total and at an average share price of 32.48 euros

* These share repurchases are part of three-year (2016-2018), up to 600 million euro buyback program announced on February 24, 2016.

* Total number of shares repurchased under 600 million euro buyback program to date is 5.0 million shares for a total consideration of 172 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)