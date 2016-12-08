FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ICBC announces establishment of ICBC Asset Management Co
December 8, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ICBC announces establishment of ICBC Asset Management Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd :

* investment is expected to generate reasonable investment returns for bank

* announcement on the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary

* Icbc asset management co., ltd will be dedicated to debt for equity swaps business of bank

* Resolved that bank shall establish icbc asset management co., ltd with an investment of rmb12 billion

* Investment will be financed by bank's own funds

* icbc asset management co., ltd will be registered in beijing; will operate as a tier-1 wholly owned subsidiary of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

