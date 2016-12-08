FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cenovus's 2017 capital spending to be between $1.2 bln-$1.4 bln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus's 2017 capital spending to be between $1.2 bln-$1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus's 2017 budget sets stage for disciplined growth

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017

* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in 2017, a 24% increase compared with company's forecast capital spending for 2016

* Cenovus Energy- plans to direct about 70% of 2017 capital budget towards sustaining oil sands production and base production at its other operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.