BRIEF-Endo International eliminating 375-member U.S. branded pain sales field force

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc -

* It is eliminating its 375-member U.S. Branded pain sales field force

* The strategic actions are expected to result in restructuring charges of approximately $62 million

* Restructuring expected to provide approximately $90 million to $100 million in annual run rate pre-tax gross cost savings in 2017

* Anticipates a portion of cost savings to be redeployed in 2017 to support pursuit of development and approval of Xiaflex

* Legacy pain portfolio products - including Opana ER and Percocet, among others will be managed as mature brands

* Restructuring charges include a $40 million non-cash intangible asset impairment charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: