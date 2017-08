Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taaleri Plc :

* To announce a 70,000,000 euro ($75.52 million) bond program - the company is contemplating the first bond issue

* Company is contemplating to issue a 5-year fixed rate senior unsecured bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)