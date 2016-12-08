FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Sears holdings CFO in presentation - "We cannot guarantee when we will return to profitability"
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sears holdings CFO in presentation - "We cannot guarantee when we will return to profitability"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* CFO in presentation - over the past several years, have significantly reduced the size of our consumer electronics business

* Since inception, have invested over $2 billion in shop your way membership program in terms of points redeemed by members

* Q3 gross margin drop due to declining performance in apparel and home appliance, more markdowns; including increase in Shop Your Way points expense

* Reliance on vendor funding and their exposure to sears holdings has been reduced significantly

* CFO- "believe that we have the resources to fund our transformation and meet all of our financial obligations"

* CFO- will continue to accelerate closing of underperforming stores and reduce investment in underperforming categories

* CFO in presentation - "We cannot guarantee when we will return to profitability"

* CFO - in the past quarter, have reduced the size of pharmacy business which operates in many Kmart stores

* Reducing investment in lower margin categories, improved sourcing and pricing initiatives designed to drive more profit

* CFO- " have ongoing discussions on our liquidity and financial position with vendor community, and 3rd parties that offer credit protection to our vendors"

* CFO- "we have a significant asset base which we believe could be monetized to generate liquidity"

* CFO- "have over 400 owned stores and large portfolio of leases at below market rents that can be monetized to support transformation"

* CFO- we continuously evaluate our store base and expect that we will continue to close unprofitable stores Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.