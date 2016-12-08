FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Recro Pharma amends Alkermers Pharma development milestone payment terms
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Recro Pharma amends Alkermers Pharma development milestone payment terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro pharma inc - if company elects deferral option, $10 million milestone payment will be increased to $15 million

* Recro pharma inc - entered into a first amendment to purchase and sale agreement, dated as of march 7, 2015 - sec filing

* Recro pharma - amendment revises payment terms of development milestone earn-out consideration due from co to alkermes pharma

* Recro pharma inc - co may elect, at its option, to defer $10 million milestone payment otherwise due upon filing of new drug application as per amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.