8 months ago
December 8, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3 study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3 study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia

* Horizon Pharma Plc says ACTIMMUNE for treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) did not meet its primary endpoint

* Horizon Pharma Plc says secondary endpoints did not meet statistical significance

* Horizon Pharma Plc says company believes it is well-positioned for growth in 2017 and beyond based on its existing portfolio of medicines

* Horizon Pharma Plc says announcement does not impact Horizon Pharma's full-year 2016 adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

