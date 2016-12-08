FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-HC International to acquire Tianjin Huijiayuantian Advertisement Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - HC International Inc :

* Letter of intent in relation to proposed acquisition is subject to, among others, execution of formal agreement

* Upon completion of proposed acquisition, it is expected that all existing directors of target group will resign

* Vendors are zou kai, hong chaoran, sun yi and wang fei, and target company is tianjin huijiayuantian advertisement media co ltd

* Company and vendors have entered into letter of intent in relation to proposed acquisition

* Total consideration for proposed acquisition shall be an amount in hong kong dollars equivalent to rmb360 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

