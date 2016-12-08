FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Sirona Biochem says Wanbang Biopharma will formulate product in Jan 2017 to prepare for clinical trial
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 1:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sirona Biochem says Wanbang Biopharma will formulate product in Jan 2017 to prepare for clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sirona Biochem Corp :

* Sirona Biochem Corp - "expect to receive one or more term sheets from interested parties before end of Q4 2016" for licensing agreement for TFC-1067

* Sirona Biochem Corp - Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals will formulate product (SGLT2 inhibitor) in January 2017 to prepare for a clinical trial

* Sirona Biochem - Wanbang Biopharma will conduct additional pharmacology, toxicology study and file IND package with Chinese FDA for SGLT2 inhibitor

* Sirona Biochem Corp - Valeant is aware of delays in scale-up and has not altered plans to commercialize skin lightener, TFC-849 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

