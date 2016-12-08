BRIEF-Great Plains Energy says Westar transaction to close in spring of 2017
* Great Plains Energy announces leadership team of combined company
Dec 8 Entergy Corp
* Entergy corp - pursuant to PPA termination agreement, Consumers Energy will pay entergy $172 million for early termination of ppa
* Function(X) Inc. Board of directors appoints Frank E. Barnes iii as independent director of the company
* Has announced sale of its entire position in centrify corporation