8 months ago
BRIEF-Horizon CEO says appetite for M&A has not changed: Conf call
December 8, 2016 / 4:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon CEO says appetite for M&A has not changed: Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon says studies testing Actimmune in cancer continue as planned - conf call

* Horizon CEO says he expects Actimmune to grow next year - conf call

* Horizon CEO says recent acquisitions offset the potential sales they could have reaped from selling Actimmune for FA - conf call

* Horizon says the lack of statistical significance was not due to a placebo effect - conf call

* Horizon CEO says a low single digit percentage of patients with FA use Actimmune off-label - conf call

* Horizon CEO says after recent acquisitions, they don't see any urgency to add to their orphan medicine portfolio- conf call

* Horizon CEO says this trial failure does not change their m&a appetite - conf call Further company coverage:

