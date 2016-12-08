FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says FALCON trial met its primary endpoint
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says FALCON trial met its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* AstraZeneca announces subgroup analysis from FALCON trial comparing Faslodex (fulvestrant) to Arimidex (anastrozole)

* AstraZeneca -Serious adverse events in non-visceral disease subgroup occurred in 11.6% of patients with Faslodex versus 16.8% of patients with Arimidex

* AstraZeneca Plc - safety and tolerability profile was in line with current experience with Faslodex and Arimidex

* AstraZeneca Plc - AstraZeneca is pursuing a label extension with US regulatory authorities to include falcon results in Faslodex label

* AstraZeneca Plc - FALCON trial met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

