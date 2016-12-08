FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daohe Global Group clarifies on unusual price and trading volume movements
December 8, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Daohe Global Group clarifies on unusual price and trading volume movements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Daohe Global Group Ltd

* Co is in negotiation with certain independent third parties for a proposed underwriting arrangement of rights shares

* Save as disclosed board is not aware of any reasons for recent price and trading volume movements of shares

* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares

* Considering implementing rights issue of new shares to its qualifying shareholders and is at initial stage of preparation for potential rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

