8 months ago
BRIEF-TETRA Technologies considering capital raise alternatives
December 8, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TETRA Technologies considering capital raise alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - TETRA Technologies Inc :

* TETRA Technologies Inc - considering raising capital to address deferral of certain projects from Q4 of 2016 into early 2017

* TETRA Technologies Inc - additionally, co announced that it has obtained an interim arbitration award of $7 million plus legal fees on a long-standing claim

* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives

* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives sheet to address potential weakness in 2017 Deep Water Gulf of Mexico activity

* TETRA Technologies Inc -delay in projects is expected to result in company not being in compliance with one of its debt covenants as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

