8 months ago
BRIEF-Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin school district litigation matters
December 8, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin school district litigation matters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp :

* Co, Co's units reached settlement of 2 civil lawsuits relating to sale of collateralized debt obligations investments in 2006

* Settlements resolve all pending litigation related to Wisconsin school district litigation matters

* Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin school district litigation matters

* Stifel does not anticipate settlement will have an impact on its pre-tax results in Q4 of 2016

* Anticipate Stifel's provision for income taxes in Q4 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
