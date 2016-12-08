FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Abivax reports new preclinical data supporting ABX464 as HIV functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Abivax SA :

* Abivax reports new preclinical data supporting ABX464 as hiv functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases at HIV DART meeting

* Announcing proof-of-concept clinical trial of ABX464 to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

* ABX464 upregulates IL-22 and MIR-124 suggesting strong anti-inflammatory effect, broadening therapeutic potential

* New preclinical data supporting ABX464 as HIV functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases at HIV DART meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

