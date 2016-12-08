BRIEF-Japan's estimate of total compensation for Fukushima nuclear disaster will nearly double to 21.5 trln Yen - Nikkei

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japan's estimate of compensation for victims of Fukushima nuclear disaster, scrapping of plant's reactors will nearly double to 21.5 trillion Yen - Nikkei

* Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will peg compensation costs at 7.9 trillion Yen, up from 5.4 trillion yen - Nikkei

* Fukushima Daiichi operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings will revise its turnaround plan in the spring to reflect the new projection - Nikkei