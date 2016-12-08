FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says high government debt ratio remains key challenge for Albania
December 8, 2016 / 6:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says high government debt ratio remains key challenge for Albania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Source: Moody's

* Moody's says high government debt ratio remains key challenge for Albania

* Moody's - "we expect Albania's government debt ratio to reach around 69% of GDP in 2017"

* Moody's on Albania- though ongoing administrative,judicial reform efforts in pursuit of EU accession should lead to notable improvements in business environment

* Moody's on Albania-Government continues to rely on liquidity from domestic banking system burdened by significant non-performing loans to finance itself Source text for Eikon:

