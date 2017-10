Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil-dri Corporation Of America :

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - will be implementing up to a 4 pct price increase on its fluids purification products sold into edible oil market

* Oil-Dri announces price increase on fluids purification products

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - increase will be effective January 1, 2017 or when existing contracts next allow