Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gtt Communications Inc :

* Gtt Communications Inc - priced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024-sec filing

* Gtt Communications Inc - notes priced with a coupon of 7.875 pct and at an issue price of 100 pct of their face amount