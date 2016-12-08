BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Inc entered into a credit agreement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Company Of New York Inc :

* Consolidated Edison Inc - companies and lenders or additional lenders may increase by up to $500 million amount of loans available under credit agreement

* Consolidated Edison Inc - on December 7, 2016 co entered into a credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016- SEC filing

* Consolidated Edison Inc - companies intend to use credit agreement to support their commercial paper programs