FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions says signs follow-on contract with CDC valued at up to $911 mln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions says signs follow-on contract with CDC valued at up to $911 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent biosolutions - signs follow-on contract with cdc valued at up to $911 million to supply to sns about 29.4 million doses of biothrax through sept 2021

* Emergent biosolutions to support hhs anthrax preparedness strategy with up to $1 billion in biothrax deliveries to strategic national stockpile

* Company re-establishes 2016 financial guidance

* Emergent biosolutions inc - barda issues notice of intent to separately procure about $100 million of biothrax for sns over 24 months from contract award

* Sees 2016 total revenue on a combined basis $485mln to $505mln

* Sees 2016 adjusted net income on a combined basis $55mln to $65mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.