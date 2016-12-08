BRIEF-Splendid Medien cuts 2016 outlook

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* Is now assuming that the revised consolidated prognosis published on 18 August 2016 will no longer be achieved

* Expects consolidated sales in a range of 50 million euros ($53.06 million) to 53 million euros ($56.24 million) and a loss in EBIT in a range of -1.0 million to -1.5 million euros

* In November and in the beginning of December, Splendid Group recorded an unexpectedly weak business performance, particularly in the segment Content Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)