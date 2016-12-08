FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 4:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IG Group says will consider full implications of BaFin's plan to limit CFD trading

Dec 8 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Response to BaFin announcement regarding CFDS

* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of cfd sector in all markets in which it operates

* Notes today's intended measure issued by BaFin, a supervisor of company's activities in Germany, regarding marketing, distribution and sale of cfds to retail clients.

* Considers BaFin proposal to be consistent with ig's recent introduction of limited risk accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

