BRIEF-IG Group says will consider full implications of BaFin's plan to limit CFD trading

Dec 8 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Response to BaFin announcement regarding CFDS

* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of cfd sector in all markets in which it operates

* Notes today's intended measure issued by BaFin, a supervisor of company's activities in Germany, regarding marketing, distribution and sale of cfds to retail clients.

* Considers BaFin proposal to be consistent with ig's recent introduction of limited risk accounts