FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Q4 same store sales decreased 1.2 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Q4 same store sales decreased 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Good Times Restaurants reports Q4 and fiscal year end results

* Total revenues increased 40 pct to $17.2 million for quarter

* Same store sales for company-owned Good Times Restaurants decreased 1.2 pct for quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - sees FY 2017 the opening of 9 to 11 new bad daddy's restaurants and 1 new good times restaurant

* Sees 2017 total revenues of about $80 million to $82 million with a year-end revenue run rate of about $94 million to $98 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $14.7 million including about $2.0 million related to fiscal 2018 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.