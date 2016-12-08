FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics says sent a letter to Durect pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002
December 8, 2016 / 9:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics says sent a letter to Durect pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc :

* Pain Therapeutics Inc says on Dec 5, co sent a letter to Durect Corp pursuant to development and license agreement dated as of December 19, 2002

* Pain Therapeutics - letter provided durect with formal written notice that co is removing opioid drugs hydromorphone and oxymorphone as licensed products under DLA

* Says for avoidance of doubt, all terms and conditions of DLA remain in full force and effect with respect to remoxy

* Pain Therapeutics - letter does not alter terms of DLA regarding remaining licensed product, remoxy er (oxycodone capsules CII), or otherwise amend DLA Source text - bit.ly/2gpyw6m Further company coverage:

