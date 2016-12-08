FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitestone REIT Completes Disposition of Non-Core Assets, Advancing the Transformation of Whitestone into a Pure-Play, Community Centered Retail REIT
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Whitestone REIT Completes Disposition of Non-Core Assets, Advancing the Transformation of Whitestone into a Pure-Play, Community Centered Retail REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Whitestone REIT

* Whitestone REIT completes disposition of non-core assets, advancing the transformation of Whitestone into a pure-play, Community Centered Retail REIT

* Whitestone REIT - Transaction is structured as a tax-efficient exchange, allowing deferral of capital gains

* Whitestone REIT-To receive partnership units of Pillarstone Capital REIT valued at about $18.1 million and Pillarstone OP will assume about $65.9 million of debt

* Pillarstone Capital REIT acquiring 14 non-core properties for a total transaction value of approximately $84.0 million

* Whitestone REIT says transaction is expected to be net income per share and funds from operations per share neutral in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

