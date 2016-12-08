FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 10:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vector Group says company and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vector Group Ltd :

* Vector Group Ltd - expects to incur an after-tax charge of about $11 million in Q4 of 2016 related to settlement agreement-sec filing

* Says upon dismissal of settled cases, company and liggett will be defendants in approximately 125 state court Engle cases

* Vector Group Ltd says on Dec. 7 co and its subsidiary reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco litigation cases pending in Florida

* Vector Group - pursuant to terms of agreement, Liggett will pay a total of $17.65 million including a $14 million lump sum payment paid on December 7, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2hqgyOX Further company coverage:

